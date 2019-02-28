Trump, Kim end summit with standoff over
easing US sanctions
HANOI, Vietnam — Talks between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un collapsed today after the two sides failed to bridge a standoff over U.S. sanctions, a dispiriting end to high-stakes meetings meant to disarm a global nuclear threat.
Trump blamed the breakdown on North Korea’s insistence that all the punishing sanctions the U.S. has imposed on Pyongyang be lifted without the North committing to eliminate its nuclear arsenal.
“Sometimes you have to walk,” Trump explained at a closing news conference after the summit was abruptly cut short. He said there had been a proposed agreement that was “ready to be signed.”
Mere hours after both nations had seemed hopeful of a deal, the two leaders’ motorcades roared away from the downtown Hanoi summit site within minutes of each other, their lunch canceled and a signing ceremony scuttled. The president’s closing news conference was hurriedly moved up, and he departed for Washington more than two hours ahead of schedule.
Trump insisted his relations with Kim remained warm, but he did not commit to having a third summit with the North Korean leader, saying a possible next meeting “may not be for a long time.”
Cohen returns to Capitol Hill after slamming Trump as liar
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer returned to Capitol Hill today for hours of closed-door questioning after publicly branding his former boss a racist and a con man who lied about business dealings in Russia and directed him to conceal extramarital relationships.
Cohen was speaking privately today to the House intelligence committee, the last of three appearances before Congress this week.
Cohen, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress and soon reports to prison for a three-year sentence, gave harsh testimony about Trump on Wednesday. He said Trump knew in advance that damaging emails about Democrat Hillary Clinton would be released, something the president has denied, and accused Trump of lying during the 2016 campaign about a Moscow real estate protect.
Cohen also said Trump directed him to arrange a hush money payment to a porn actress who said she had sex with the president a decade earlier. He said the president arranged to reimburse Cohen, and Cohen brought to the hearing a check that he said was proof of the transaction.
Cohen, shaking off incessant criticism from Republicans anxious to paint him as a felon and a liar, became the first Trump insider to pull back the curtain on a version of the inner workings of Trump’s political and business operations. He likened the president to a “mobster” who demanded blind loyalty from underlings and expected them to lie on his behalf.
Transgender troops
tell Congress they excel
in military
SAN DIEGO — Transgender troops testifying for the first time to Congress on Wednesday said transitioning to another sex made them stronger, while Pentagon officials defended the Trump administration’s desire to bar people like them from enlisting in the future.
Army Capt. Alivia Stehlik, an infantry officer and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. and Ranger School, told lawmakers she became a more “effective soldier” after she transitioned from male to female in 2017.
With the ban now blocked by lawsuits, active-duty transgender service members were invited to testify at the hearing called by Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, chairwoman of the military personnel subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee.
Retired Air Force Gen. James N. Stewart, who is now performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, defended the Trump administration’s policy, which is currently blocked by litigation.
Military chiefs testified before Congress last year that they found no problems with transgender troops on morale or unit cohesion. The five transgender troops who testified Wednesday said their medical transitions took anywhere from four weeks to four months and they did most of it on their own time. All were fit to return to deploying afterward.
California river receding after flooding 2,000 buildings
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. — Floodwaters that turned two Northern California wine country communities into islands reachable only by boat began receding today after a rain-engorged river finally peaked after swamping thousands of homes and businesses.
The Russian River in wine country north of San Francisco crested at more than 46 feet Wednesday night. The water is not expected to return to the river’s banks until late today.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said officials received no calls for help overnight from hundreds of people who stayed in their homes instead of heeding evacuation orders.
The river frequently floods in rainy weather but it had not reached that level in 25 years. The estimated 2,000 inundated buildings were mainly in and around the community of Guerneville.
The river was one of several in Northern California that was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms that also dumped heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada, throughout the Pacific Northwest and into Montana, where Gov. Steve Bullock issued an emergency order to help keep up the supply of heating fuel amid frigid temperatures.
