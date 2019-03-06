Sacramento police who killed black man won’t be charged
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s attorney general announced Tuesday that he won’t charge two Sacramento police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year, joining a local prosecutor in finding that the officers reasonably believed Stephon Clark had a gun as he moved toward them.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the evidence showed the officers had reason to believe their lives were in danger, though investigators found only a cellphone.
Clark, 22, was suspected of vandalism when he was shot seven times on March 18, 2018, and his killing prompted protests in California’s capital city and across the U.S.
New demonstrations followed Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision this weekend not to charge the officers, with 84 people arrested Monday. People who had participated said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that police were overly aggressive, pushing and sometimes striking protesters and ramming them with bikes. One woman said that her ankle was broken.
US plans to lift protections for gray wolves
BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, a move certain to re-ignite the legal battle over a predator that’s rebounding in some regions and running into conflicts with farmers and ranchers.
Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was expected to announce the proposal today during a speech before a wildlife conference in Denver, U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesman Gavin Shire said.
The decision to lift protections is based on gray wolves successfully recovering from widespread extermination last century, Shire said. Long despised by farmers and ranchers, wolves were shot, trapped and poisoned out of existence in most of the U.S. by the mid-20th century.
They received endangered species protections in 1975, when there were about 1,000 left, only in northern Minnesota. Now more than 5,000 of the animals live in the contiguous U.S. Hundreds are now killed annually by hunters.
More migrants crossing US southern border in large groups
WASHINGTON — The number of migrant families crossing the southwest border is again breaking records, and the crush is overwhelming border agents and straining facilities, officials said.
More than 76,000 migrants crossed the U.S.-Mexico border last month, more than double the number from the same period last year. Most were families coming in ever-increasingly large groups — there were 70 groups of more than 100 people in the past few months, and they cross illegally in extremely rural locations with few agents and staff. There were only 13 large groups during the previous budget year, and only two the year before.
The system “is well beyond capacity, and remains at the breaking point,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said.
While fewer people overall are being apprehended crossing the border illegally each year — about 400,000 over the last budget year compared with the high of 1.6 million in 2000, the increasing numbers are alarming, officials said.
FDA chief Gottlieb steps down after nearly 2 years
WASHINGTON — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is stepping down after nearly two years leading the agency’s response to a host of public health challenges, including the opioid epidemic, rising drug prices and underage vaping.
Gottlieb cited “the challenge of being apart from my family” in Connecticut when announcing his departure Tuesday in a note to FDA staff. He’ll leave next month.
President Donald Trump tapped Gottlieb in 2017 to “cut red tape” at the FDA. But Gottlieb bucked expectations by pushing the agency to expand its authorities in several key ways, including an unprecedented effort to make cigarettes less addictive by requiring lower nicotine levels .
The 46-year-old physician and former conservative pundit advanced his agenda while managing to maintain the support of the president, Republicans and key Democrats in Congress.
