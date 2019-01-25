FAA: Increase in sick leave causing flight delays
NEW YORK — The Federal Aviation Administration reported delays in air travel today because of a “slight increase in sick leave” at two East Coast air traffic control facilities.
The delays come as a partial government shutdown threatens to undermine the nation’s air travel system. Air traffic controllers and airport security agents have been working without pay since the federal shutdown began in December, but high absentee rates raise the possibility of long airport lines, or even worse.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote a letter to Trump today saying the shutdown is impacting safety and security at airports and putting travelers at risk.
FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said the agency has augmented staffing, rerouted traffic and increased spacing between planes as needed.
The staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida and a Washington D.C. center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states.
Both parties feel urgency after Senate fails to end shutdown
WASHINGTON — Republican and Democratic leaders hunted today for a way to halt the 35-day partial government shutdown, but remained at odds over President Donald Trump’s demand that any compromise include money for his coveted border wall.
Senators were talking with increased urgency after Thursday’s defeat of competing proposals from Trump and the Democrats. The bipartisan talks provided a glimmer of hope that some agreement could be reached to temporarily halt the longest-ever closure of federal agencies.
Pressure is building among both parties to reopen agencies immediately and pay hundreds of thousands of beleaguered federal workers while bargainers hunt for a deal.
But the idea has not been endorsed by Trump, who says any short-term deal must include a large down-payment for a border wall — an idea Pelosi and Schumer immediately rejected.
In an embarrassment to Trump, the Democratic proposal got two more votes Thursday than the GOP plan, even though Republicans control the chamber 53-47. Six Republicans backed the Democratic plan, including freshman Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who’s clashed periodically with the president.
Deep freeze grips Upper Midwest, more bitter cold is expected
BISMARCK, N.D. — An arctic wave has wrapped parts of the Midwest in numbing cold, sending temperatures plunging and prompting officials to close schools today, but forecasters say the worst may be yet to come.
Cold weather advisories were in effect from North Dakota to Ohio, with dangerously cold wind chills that could dip to as low as 45 below zero in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota and to 35 below in parts of northern Illinois and Iowa.
The bitter cold caused administrators in Wisconsin’s largest school district to cancel classes, meaning nearly 78,000 students in Milwaukee Public Schools were told to stay home today. High temperatures in the area were expected to reach just 2 degrees with a wind chill of minus 23.
The wind chill, which describes the effect of wind and cold temperatures on exposed skin, is of more concern because frostbite can occur within minutes. Schools also closed because of the cold in western Michigan, northern Illinois and other parts of Wisconsin.
Even harsher weather is expected next week. Bitter cold as bad — if not worse — than the 2014 polar vortex outbreak is expected, as frigid air escapes the Arctic in two icy excursions into Canada and the continental U.S.
