Pentagon sending another
3,750 troops to Southwest border
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said Sunday it will send 3,750 more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to put up another 150 miles of concertina wire and provide other support for Customs and Border Protection.
The additions will bring the total number of active-duty troops on the border to 4,350.
The announcement is in line with what Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan had said last week when he provided estimates for the next phase of a military mission that has grown in size and length. Critics have derided it as a political ploy by the White House as President Donald Trump seeks billions to build a border wall.
Members of Congress have questioned whether the border mission is distracting troops from their main work of fighting extremists abroad and training for combat. The first active-duty troops were sent to the border on about Oct. 30 for a mission that was to end Dec. 15. It has since been extended twice.
Plane breaks apart over
California neighborhood, 5 killed
YORBA LINDA, Calif. — Five people died and two were injured after a small plane apparently broke apart Sunday over a Southern California suburb, raining debris on a neighborhood and setting a house on fire, authorities said.
Four people in the house that burned in the city of Yorba Linda were killed, along with the pilot, who was the only person in the twin-engine plane, Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Cory Martino said.
The Cessna 414A reached an altitude of about 7,800 feet and then made a rapid descent, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The debris field spanned about four blocks.
The main cabin of the airplane and one engine came to rest at the bottom of a ravine in the backyard of a house and the other engine landed on a street, creating a hole. The house where the four people were killed caught fire.
European nations raise pressure
on Venezuela’s Maduro
LISBON, Portugal — A key group of European Union countries endorsed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president today, piling the pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro to resign and let the country hold a new presidential election.
Maduro, for his part, stood defiant, accusing the United States of preparing a coup in the South American country and rejecting a U.S.-backed effort to send emergency food and medicine into his country.
Spain, Germany, France and Britain delivered diplomatic blows to Maduro’s rule by publicly supporting Guaido after giving Maduro a Sunday deadline to call a presidential election, which he didn’t heed. Sweden, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Finland, the Czech Republic and Portugal also lined up behind Guaido, the self-declared interim president who also has the support of the United States and many South American nations.
The European countries urged Guaido to hold free and fair elections as soon as possible.
New Jersey Sen. Booker declares presidential candidacy for 2020
WASHINGTON — Cory Booker leaped into the 2020 presidential race on Friday with a call for Americans to unite in a time of bitter polarization while some of his Democratic rivals are taking a more combative stance as they vie to take on President Donald Trump.
Booker’s entry into the Democratic primary was steeped in history and symbolism, befitting his status as the second black candidate in a historically diverse field. Invoking the legacy of the national movements for civil rights and for women’s suffrage, the New Jersey senator urged a return to a “common sense of purpose” and cast his appeal to the nation’s better angels as an uplifting alternative to Trump.
The 49-year-old Booker told reporters outside his home in Newark that “love ain’t easy,” adding: “The people I admire are the people that lead by calling out the best of who we are and not the worst. So, I’m running for president because I believe in us. I believe in these values.”
Whether Democrats are in the mood to embrace Booker’s optimistic persona after two years of fuming about Trump’s presidency remains to be seen. With Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren running as a champion for the middle class in a fight against powerful interests, and California Sen. Kamala running on taking on Trump directly, Booker’s fate may hinge on a bet that the electorate will respond again to the soaring oratory that helped Barack Obama break through in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.