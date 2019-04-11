White man arrested in fires at 3 black churches in Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. — Each church catered to an African American congregation. Each graced a rustic, country setting. Each fronted a small cemetery. And each is now a charred disaster scene, the result of three conflagrations that brought echoes of civil rights-era violence to Opelousas, a city of about 16,000 people in rural St. Landry Parish, Louisiana.
Today brought news of an arrest.
At a news conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards identified the suspect as Holden Matthews, a 21-year-old white man. He faces three counts of simple arson of a religious building on the state charges, said state Fire Marshal Butch Browning, who added that federal investigators also were looking into whether hate motived the fires.
St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed that Matthews is the son of a deputy. Guidroz said the father knew nothing of his son’s involvement and broke down over the arrest, which he helped facilitate by getting Matthews away from home.
Sudan’s military overthrows president amid bloody protests
CAIRO — Sudan’s military overthrew President Omar al-Bashir today amid increasingly bloody protests over his repressive 30-year rule and the deteriorating economy. But pro-democracy demonstrators were left angry and disappointed when the defense minister announced the armed forces will govern for the next two years.
Al-Bashir’s fall came just over a week after protests in Algeria forced the resignation of that North African country’s long-ruling, military-backed president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Together, the developments represent a second generation of street protests eight years after the Arab Spring uprisings that ousted a number of long-entrenched leaders around the Middle East. But like those popular movements of 2011, the new ones face a similar dynamic — a struggle over the aftermath of an autocrat’s removal.
Avenatti charged with embezzlement, fraud, cheating on taxes
LOS ANGELES — Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged in a 36-count federal indictment alleging he stole millions of dollars from clients, did not pay his taxes, committed bank fraud and lied in bankruptcy proceedings.
Avenatti, 48, was indicted late Wednesday by a Southern California grand jury on a raft of additional charges following his arrest last month in New York on two related counts and for allegedly trying to shake down Nike for up to $25 million.
The attorney best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump said today on Twitter that he will plead not guilty to the California charges.
The new charges do not include the New York extortion case alleging Avenatti demanded millions to stay quiet about claims he planned to reveal about Nike paying high school players.
Barr says he thinks ‘spying’ occurred against Trump campaign
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr declared he thinks “spying did occur” against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, suggesting the origins of the Russia investigation may have been mishandled, in remarks that aligned him with the president at a time when Barr’s independence is under scrutiny.
Barr, appearing before a Senate panel on Wednesday, did not say what “spying” may have taken place but seemed to be alluding to a surveillance warrant the FBI obtained on a former Trump associate. He later said he wasn’t sure there had been improper surveillance but wanted to make sure proper procedures were followed. Still, his remarks give a boost to Trump and his supporters who insist his 2016 campaign was unfairly targeted by the FBI.
Barr was testifying for a second day at congressional budget hearings that were dominated by questions about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation. His statements further inflamed Democrats already frustrated by Barr’s handling of the Mueller report, including his release of a four-page summary letter last month that they say paints the special counsel’s findings in an overly favorable way for the president. The attorney general said he expects to release a redacted version of Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the campaign next week.
Mnuchin postpones decision on handing over Trump tax returns
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department has missed a deadline to deliver President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee chairman. It’s another early step in a battle between the Trump administration and congressional Democrats over access to Trump’s business and financial dealings, with the dispute likely to end up in court.
In a letter to Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his department hasn’t decided whether to comply with the lawmaker’s demand and will consult with the Justice Department and “carefully” review the request further. Neal asked for Trump’s returns a week ago.
Democrats accused the administration of dragging its feet.
“How many lawyers and how much time does it take for Secretary Mnuchin to understand that ‘shall’ means ‘shall’?” Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, said in a statement that alluded to the 1924 statute that mandates the IRS provide any taxpayer’s returns when asked by a handful of top lawmakers.
