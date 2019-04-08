US pulls forces from Libya as fighting approaches capital
BENGHAZI, Libya — The United States has temporarily withdrawn some of its forces from Libya due to “security conditions on the ground,” a top military official said Sunday as a Libyan commander’s forces advanced toward the capital of Tripoli and clashed with rival militias.
A small contingent of American troops has been in Libya in recent years, helping local forces combat Islamic State and al-Qaida militants, as well as protecting diplomatic facilities.
Marine Corps Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, the head of U.S. Africa Command, did not provide details on the number of U.S. troops that have been withdrawn or how many remain in the country.
Footage circulating online showed two apparent U.S. Navy transport craft maneuvering off a beach in Janzour, east of Tripoli, sending up plumes of spray as American forces were ferried from the shore.
US declares Iran’s guard force a ‘terrorist organization’
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced today that the U.S. is designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a “foreign terrorist organization,” in an effort to increase pressure on the country that could have significant diplomatic implications in the Middle East.
It is the first time that the U.S. has designated a part of another government as a terrorist organization.
The designation imposes sanctions that include freezes on assets the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may have in U.S. jurisdictions and a ban on Americans doing business with it. Iran has threatened to retaliate for the decision.
The IRGC is a paramilitary organization formed in the wake of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to defend its clerically overseen government. The force answers only to Iran’s supreme leader, operates independently of the regular military and has vast economic interests across the country.
Uganda police say kidnapped US woman
and driver are freed
KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan police said on Sunday they had rescued an American woman and her driver who had been kidnapped by gunmen in a national park.
The two “are in good health” and “in the safe hands” of security officials, police said in a Twitter update.
Although authorities provided no details about how the rescue operation was carried out, a government spokesman said on Twitter that the kidnappers had taken their victims to Congo, where the two were rescued by the security forces.
Ugandan security teams had been hunting down gunmen who had demanded a $500,000 ransom after kidnapping the American — Kim Endicott of Costa Mesa, California — and her Ugandan guide in a national park popular with tourists. They were ambushed on April 2 in Queen Elizabeth National Park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo.
Rhino poacher killed by elephant and eaten by lions
JOHANNESBURG — A rhinoceros poacher in a South Africa wildlife preserve was stomped to death by an elephant and eaten by lions, authorities said.
Rangers at Kruger National Park found his skull and trousers.
The man and two others were hunting for rhinos illegally last week when the elephant surprised them and trampled him, park spokesman Isaac Phaahla said. The two companions dragged his body to a spot near a road and told the man’s family what happened.
South Africa, which has about 80% of the world’s remaining rhinos, has seen aggressive poaching of the animals in recent years. Last year 769 rhinos were killed illegally, down from more than 1,000 annually since 2013, according to Save the Rhino.
Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank settlements
if re-elected
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Saturday to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank if re-elected, a dramatic policy shift apparently aimed at rallying his nationalist base in the final stretch of the tight race.
Netanyahu has promoted Jewish settlement expansion in his four terms as prime minister, but until now refrained from presenting a detailed vision for the West Bank, seen by the Palestinians as the heartland of a future state.
An Israeli annexation of large parts of the West Bank is bound to snuff out any last flicker of hope for an Israeli-Palestinian deal on the terms of a Palestinian state on lands Israel captured in 1967.
A so-called two-state solution has long been the preferred option of most of the international community. However, intermittent U.S. mediation between Israelis and Palestinians ran aground after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital early in his term. The Palestinians, who seek Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital, suspended contact with the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.