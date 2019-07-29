US officials: Afghan soldier kills 2 American troops
WASHINGTON — An Afghan soldier shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Monday.
U.S. Central Command confirmed that two U.S. troops were killed, but provided no details. It said additional information is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.
The Afghan soldier was wounded and is in custody, officials said. The shooting took place in Kandahar in the country’s south.
The U.S. formally ended its Afghan combat mission in 2014, but still provides extensive air and other support to local forces battling both the Taliban and an affiliate of the Islamic State group.
U.S. and allied forces have faced increasing insider attacks in recent years. In November, Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, and a major in the Utah National Guard, was killed by an Afghan soldier in Kabul. The last six months have seen the Taliban carry out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting Afghan security forces.
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims’ compensation fund extension
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a bill Monday ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund helping those impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks never runs out of money, ending years of legislative gridlock as the number of first responders dying of Ground Zero-related illnesses mounted.
Appearing in the Rose Garden with more than 60 first responders from the 2001 terrorist attacks, Trump signed into law an extension of the fund through 2092, essentially making it permanent.
The $7.4 billion fund had been rapidly depleting, and administrators recently cut benefit payments by up to 70%. The bill passed Congress on a bipartisan basis but only after delays by some Republicans exposed the legislative branch to brutal criticism from activists, including the comedian Jon Stewart.
Dozens of first responders, many gravely ill, would repeatedly travel to Washington to lobby lawmakers to extend the funding every time it needed to be reauthorized. Though their ranks shrunk, as emergency workers died of cancers and other diseases linked to the toxic fumes from the World Trade Center rubble, the fate of the funding had never been permanently guaranteed.
Diplomats recommit
to saving Iran deal,
oppose US sanctions
VIENNA — Diplomats from Iran and five world powers recommitted Sunday to salvaging a major nuclear deal amid mounting tensions between the West and Tehran since the U.S. withdrew from the accord and reimposed sanctions.
Representatives of Iran, Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia and the European Union met in Vienna to discuss the 2015 agreement that restricts the Iranian nuclear program.
Iran is pressuring the European parties to the deal to offset the sanctions U.S. President Donald Trump reinstated after pulling out. The country recently surpassed the amount of low-enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile and started enriching uranium past a 3.67% limit permitted, to 4.5%, saying the actions could be reversed if the Europeans came up with incentives that compensated for the impact of the sanctions on the Iranian economy.
The Europeans urged Iran to come back to full compliance and Iran urged the European Union, France, Britain and Germany to implement their part of the deal. All sides expressed strong opposition against the unilateral imposition of sanctions by the U.S. They also voiced support for China’s efforts to maintain normal trade and oil relations with Iran.
