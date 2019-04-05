Congress invokes powers to challenge Trump on war in Yemen
WASHINGTON — Rejecting a plank of President Donald Trump's foreign policy, the House on Thursday invoked never-before-used powers to demand that his administration withdraw support from the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The Senate passed the same resolution in March with bipartisan support.
Trump is expected to issue a veto of the measure, his second as president, and Congress does not have the votes to override him. But the action was nonetheless a milestone for lawmakers, who have shown a renewed willingness to assert their war-making powers after letting them atrophy for decades under presidents from both parties.
Yemen was plunged into a civil war in September 2014, when rebels known as Houthis swept into the capital and overthrew the country's internationally recognized government. The Saudi-led coalition began fighting the rebels months later in a campaign that Saudi Arabia said was aimed at curbing Iranian influence. At the time, the Houthis were allied with forces backed by Iran; in the years that followed, Iran's role in the conflict has grown.
The conflict has been a bloody stalemate for years. Thousands have been killed in Saudi airstrikes on civilian infrastructure, and millions are on the brink of starvation. The war has devastated the economy of Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country. The vast majority of the population cannot afford food to eat.
Trump drops border shutdown threat and proposes auto tariffs
WASHINGTON — Abandoning his threat to immediately seal the southern border, President Donald Trump warned instead that he'd slap tariffs on cars coming to the U.S. from Mexico unless the Mexicans do more to stop the flow of migrants and drugs to the U.S.
In his latest backtrack in recent days, Trump told reporters Thursday he would try the "less drastic measure" before resorting to his standing border-closure threat.
"Mexico understands that we're going to close the border or I'm going to tariff the cars. I'll do one or the other. And probably start off with the tariffs," Trump said. He added later: "I don't think we'll ever have to close the border because the penalty of tariffs on cars coming into the United States from Mexico, at 25 percent, will be massive."
It was the latest, seemingly sudden attempt at new leverage by a president struggling to solve what his administration has called a border "crisis." And it was a dramatic departure for Trump, who last week tweeted that he would close the border or large swaths of it this week unless Mexico immediately halted "ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States" — a seemingly impossible task.
Japan spacecraft drops explosive on asteroid to make crater
TOKYO — Japan's space agency said an explosive dropped today from its Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully blasted the surface of an asteroid for the first time to form a crater and pave the way for the collection of underground samples for possible clues to the origin of the solar system.
Today's mission was the riskiest for Hayabusa2 because it had to immediately move away so it wouldn't get hit by flying shards from the blast.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Hayabusa2 dropped a small explosive box which sent a copper ball the size of a baseball slamming into the asteroid, and that data confirmed the spacecraft had safely evacuated and remained intact. JAXA later confirmed the impact from images transmitted from a camera left behind by the spacecraft which showed the impactor being released and fine particles later spraying dozens of yards out from a spot on the asteroid.
JAXA plans to send Hayabusa2, which was moved to the other side of the asteroid, back to the site after dust and debris settle for observations and to collect samples of material from the new crater that was unexposed to the sun or space rays. Scientists hope the samples will help them understand the history of the solar system, since asteroids are leftover material from its formation.
Suspect held in 4 slayings at North Dakota business
MANDAN, N.D. — Police following evidence from surveillance video arrested a 44-year-old man Thursday in the slayings of four people at a property management business, just days after the discovery of their bodies shook a North Dakota town.
Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said investigators don't yet have a motive, but the suspect lived on property managed by the company, RJR Maintenance and Management.
Ziegler said the suspect lived in Washburn, a town about 35 miles north of Mandan, and was arrested without incident. He had not been formally charged but was being held on suspicion of four counts of felony murder.
"Evidence discovered on (the suspect) and in the vehicle provided probable cause to place (him) under arrest for the murders," Ziegler said. He did not elaborate on the evidence.
