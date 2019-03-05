Oregon Sen. Merkley won’t seek
2020 presidential nomination
SALEM — U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon has decided not to enter the increasingly crowded race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination after months of consideration.
The large field of Democratic contenders for the White House was not a major factor in his decision, nor was an Oregon law that prevents him from being on the ballot for more than one elected office in any given year, Merkley said.
He decided he would be more effective running for his third term in the Senate than being a candidate for the presidency, he said.
He aims to fight anti-democracy moves including voter suppression, gerrymandering and dark money, he said. He also wants to focus on helping families by improving health care, education and access to living-wage jobs and on stemming climate change.
In just the past few days, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and current Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launched their presidential bids, and Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Eric Holder said they’re not running.
House panel opens sweeping probe
of President Trump, his associates
WASHINGTON — Democrats launched a sweeping new probe of President Donald Trump, an aggressive investigation that threatens to shadow the president through the 2020 election season with potentially damaging inquiries into his White House, campaign and family businesses.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Monday his panel was beginning the probe into possible obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power and is sending document requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates.
The broad investigation could be setting the stage for an impeachment effort, although Democratic leaders have pledged to investigate all avenues and review special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming report before trying any drastic action.
Trump denounced the probe today, tweeting that Nadler and other Democrats “have gone stone cold CRAZY. 81 letter sent to innocent people to harass them. They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country!”
Separate congressional probes are already swirling around the president, including an effort announced Monday by three other House Democratic chairmen to obtain information about private conversations between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Oregon joins states in suing
over US abortion rule
SAN FRANCISCO — Oregon and 20 other Democratic-led states announced they were challenging the Trump administration’s effort to set up obstacles for women seeking abortions, including barring taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that the state filed its own federal lawsuit in San Francisco that aims to block a new family planning rule from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. Opponents of the rule say it would shift millions of dollars from Planned Parenthood to faith-based family planning organizations.
Twenty states and Washington, D.C., said they would sue separately today. The states are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Washington’s Democratic attorney general also previously said the state would challenge the rule.
The new rule also prohibits federally funded family planning clinics from being housed in the same place as abortion providers. Planned Parenthood and other groups representing the clinics say the physical separation of facilities would be costly and all but impossible to fulfill.
$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in South Carolina
Lottery officials announced Monday that a South Carolina resident had stepped forward to claim the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October — the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in U.S. history — but elected to remain anonymous.
The person submitting the claim for what was the second-largest lottery in U.S. history has chosen the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000.
The biggest jackpot in U.S. history — a $1.585 billion Powerball prize won on Jan. 13, 2016 — was split between buyers in three states. That jackpot also had some mystery, as the California winners didn’t come forward until about six months later.
The commission said the winner “marvels at how every decision made that day brought the winner to the store, at that very moment” to buy the winning ticket. The winner allowed a fellow customer to make a Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase in front of the winner while in line at the store, the commission said.
“A simple act of kindness led to an amazing outcome,” the commission said.
