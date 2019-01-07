US, Turkey set for negotiations
on fate of Kurds
ANKARA, Turkey — U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is set to press Turkey for assurances that it won’t attack the Kurdish fighters in Syria, which he said is now a condition for the withdrawal of American troops from northeastern Syria.
Bolton arrived today for negotiations with the NATO ally about the safety of the Kurds, who have fought alongside American forces against the Islamic State in Syria, and fear a military assault from Turkey should the U.S. pull out.
The talks are likely to be contentious, as Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a terrorist group linked to an insurgency within its borders, and has threatened to mount a campaign against the groups. Bolton, who is expected to meet Tuesday with Turkish officials including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the U.S. would oppose any such move against its allies in the fight against IS.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar hit out at Bolton today, saying on Twitter that Turkey’s fight isn’t against Kurds but against Kurdish rebels and Islamic States militants who pose a threat to all ethnic groups.
Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments for the first time in more than 25 years as she recuperates from cancer surgery last month, the Supreme Court said.
Ginsburg was not on the bench as the court met today to hear arguments. It was not clear when she would return to the court, which will hear more cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, and again next week.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said the 85-year-old justice is continuing to recuperate and work from home after doctors removed two cancerous growths from her left lung on Dec. 21.
Chief Justice John Roberts said in the courtroom today that Ginsburg would participate in deciding the argued cases “on the basis of the briefs and transcripts of oral arguments.”
Uber driver pleads guilty
to 6 murders in 2016
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man charged with killing six strangers between picking up rides for Uber pleaded guilty to murder today in Michigan.
Jason Dalton’s surprise move occurred as lawyers and a judge planned to pick a jury in Kalamazoo County court. There was no deal: He pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, and he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole.
“I’ve wanted to do this for quite a while,” Dalton told a judge.
He answered “yes” to a series of questions, admitting that he shot eight people at three locations in the Kalamazoo area in 2016. Four women, a man and a 17-year-old boy were killed.
After Dalton’s arrest, police quoted him as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the day of the shootings. He was found competent to stand trial and last week dropped an insanity defense.
Michigan family of 5 killed in
wrong-way crash in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky struck a vehicle carrying five family members from Michigan early Sunday, killing all six people, authorities said.
The southbound pickup truck being driven in the northbound lanes struck the family’s sport utility vehicle at 2:30 a.m. in Lexington. The SUV caught fire and all five occupants of that vehicle died, along with the pickup’s driver, police said.
The family from Northville, Michigan, was returning from a vacation in Florida. They were identified as Issam Abbas, 42 and Rima Abbas, 38, along with their children, a boy Ali Abbas, 14; and girls Isabella Abbas, 13, and Giselle Abbas, 7.
The driver of the white pickup was identified as 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown. Authorities believe Bailey was driving under the influence and that toxicology tests were planned. The interstate was shut for hours as the accident investigation opened.
It was the second crash in three days involving multiple deaths on Interstate 75, a bustling north-south corridor crossing the nation’s midsection from South Florida to the U.S. border with Canada. Near Gainesville, Florida, an accident Thursday on a relatively flat stretch of the interstate that started between two tractor-trailers killed seven people, including five children on a trip to Walt Disney World in a church van from Louisiana. The truck drivers also were killed and at least eight others were injured.
Gabon government thwarts coup attempt, 2 plotters dead
LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Gabon’s government has retained control of the West African country after an attempted military coup early today in which two plotters were killed, the government said.
Five army officers who took over state radio in the coup attempt have been arrested, government spokesman Guy-Betrand Mapangou, told Radio France International.
Authorities regained control of state broadcasting offices and a major thoroughfare in the capital, Libreville, which were the only areas taken over by the officers, the spokesman said.
Two of the coup participants were killed when security forces took over and freed some hostages, according to a presidential statement reported by RFI.
A curfew has been imposed over the capital, Libreville, and the internet was cut. The city on the Atlantic Ocean coast was being patrolled by military tanks and armed vehicles. The African Union affirmed its support for the Bongo government.
