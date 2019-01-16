US military says service members killed in Syria blast
BEIRUT — A number of U.S. service members were killed in an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria today, the U.S. military said, an attack that came less than a month after President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw troops from the war-torn country.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the rare morning attack, which local groups said killed 16 people in the U.S.-patrolled town of Manbij.
The claim, which could not be independently confirmed, calls into question Trump's claim that IS has been defeated in Syria — his stated reason for pulling 2,000 American troops out of the country.
"We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency," Trump tweeted in December in announcing his intention to bring back U.S. troops "NOW."
Trump has been clear about his desire to pull out of Syria, a country he described as "sand and death." But critics have said a pullout was premature, that IS was still not defeated and a pullout could lead to a power vacuum that would fuel even more violence.
Sears staves off liquidation, stores to remain open
NEW YORK — Sears will live on, at least for now.
The company's chairman and largest shareholder, Eddie Lampert, won a bankruptcy auction for Sears, averting liquidation of the iconic chain.
Lampert is the only one to put out a bid for the whole company. The 56-year-old billionaire had sweetened his bid to more than $5 billion over the last few days through an affiliate of his hedge fund ESL. Details of the final terms couldn't be learned.
The plan still must be approved by the bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York, who is presiding over the court case.
Lampert, who steered the company into bankruptcy protection, may be able to keep the roughly 400 remaining Sears stores open, meaning tens of thousands of jobs have been saved, at least for now.
Senators consider former lobbyist as EPA's permanent chief
WASHINGTON — Acting Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler's past lobbying work for coal companies and other industries regulated by the agency is expected to draw scrutiny today when a Senate committee considers his nomination to the position.
Wheeler's roughly six-month tenure as the agency's acting administrator has been far more low-key than that of the man he replaced, Scott Pruitt. Pruitt's fondness for the perks of power and for alleged favors — from round-the-clock bodyguards to lavish travel to special deals on mattresses from the Trump International Hotel — generated constant headlines and helped lead to Pruitt's resignation as the agency's administrator in July.
In line with Trump's regulation-cutting ethos, the agency under Wheeler has moved forward on major rollbacks and pending rollbacks of Obama-era environmental measures: easing the mileage standards that cars and trucks will have to meet, relaxing measures on climate-changing carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants and removing millions of miles of wetlands and waterways from federal protections, among other changes.
Environmental groups say his lobbying work for industries regulated by the EPA should disqualify him outright.
"A coal lobbyist is unfit to run the EPA, period," said Matt Gravatt, associate legislative director at the Sierra Club.
