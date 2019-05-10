Sailboat crews from across the Pacific Northwest gathered at the West Basin marina in Astoria this week for the start of the annual Oregon Offshore international yacht race. After a bumpy start crossing the bar, the boats were reportedly underway and sailing for the finish line at Victoria Harbor north of Seattle.
